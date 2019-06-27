Vanderburgh Community Foundation Awards Grants to Local Organizations

Over $80,000 in Community Good grants have been awarded to a variety of organizations by the Vanderburgh Community Foundation.

These grants are awarded based on the Foundation’s funding priorities of arts, and culture, community development, education, health, human services, and other civic endeavors, such as the environment, recreation, and youth development.

Below is a list of organizations that received grants:

The Ark, Inc.: $10,000 to support crisis care services for children with a high risk for abuse or neglect

Aurora: $10,000 for the An Ounce of Diversion program

The Dream Center Evansville: $10,000 to support the Jacobsville Kids Zone (JKS) program

Evansville Christian Life Center: $10,000 for expansion of the GAIN program

Holly’s House, Inc.: $7,500 for the “Think First & Stay Safe” child abuse prevention program offered in Vanderburgh County schools

The Parenting Time Center: $10,000 to support services related to Improving the Well-Being of Children Through Promoting Responsible Fatherhood

Vanderburgh County CASA, Inc.: $7,500 to support Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteer recruitment and training

Youth First: $5,000 to support Youth First Social Workers and programs in Vanderburgh County Schools

YWCA of Evansville: $10,000 for the A Home for Healing program.

The Community Good Grants are supported by individuals and organizations establishing and contributing to endowment funds held by the Foundation.

Comments

comments