Vanderburgh Co. Woman Facing Election Fraud Charges

A Vanderburgh County woman is facing a Level 6 felony charge for allegedly sending out fraudulent absentee ballot applications that already had the Democratic Party box checked.

According to the Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden, hundreds of absentee ballot applications mailed out sometime between April and May already had the Democratic Party box checked. Hayden said even after being asked to stop by the elections office, the individual continued sending them out.

The Vanderburgh County Board of Elections had to notify voters after the applications were rejected. According to officials, the person that mailed out the rejected applications was a volunteer and was not affiliated with the election office.

The volunteer-in-question was identified as 68-year-old Janet Reed. She was booked on Monday, June 8, into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $250 Bond.

In all, the election board ended up rejecting more than 400 applications already marked “Democratic Party,” allegedly sent out by Reed.

Reed’s initial hearing will be on June 17 at 9:00 a.m.

Charged: 68-Year-Old Janet Lynn Reed of Evansville, Indiana

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

