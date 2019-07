The Windemere Farms Subdivision sign in Vanderburgh County has been vandalized.

It appears that at some point overnight, the brick sign was tagged with “F-Trump” spray-painted along the top.

The sign is located at the Kansas Road and Cayman Drive intersection just north of the Evansville airport.

44News has reached out to the subdivision’s HOA and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff for further information.

Comments

comments