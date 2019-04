If you need to get rid of any confidential documents, there is a free event this week that could help with that.

The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District will be sponsoring a free paper shredding program. It will be at Wesselman Park Friday, April 26th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Piranha Mobile Shredding will shred up to 100 pounds of confidential or sensitive documents for free.

For more information, you can call the Solid Waste District at 812-436-7800.

Comments

comments