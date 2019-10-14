Vanderburgh Co. Solid Waste to Host Free Paper Shredding Day

If you need to get rid of any confidential documents, there is a free event this week that could help with that.

The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District will be holding a free paper shredding day on Friday, October 18th. The event will be held at Wesselman Park and will run from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Piranha Mobile Shredding will shred up to 100 pounds of confidential or sensitive documents for free.

This event is only for Vanderburgh County residents.

For more information, you can call the Solid Waste District at 812-436-7800.

