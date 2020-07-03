Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Seize 8 Lbs of Marijuana Edibles in Traffic Stop

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) Deputies seized around 8 Lbs of marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday, July 2, after pulling a vehicle over for speeding.

It was around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday that VCSO Deputies assigned to the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force observed a silver Mitsubishi Outlander traveling west on I-64 that was speeding.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as X`Zavier Whitted. One passenger was also in the vehicle and was identified as Zamounte Whitted. Both occupants of the vehicle told deputies they were a married couple that lived in Virginia, traveling to St. Louis, Missouri, to visit family.

According to Deputies, a strong smell of marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle when they approached it. When a deputy asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, both occupants of it told them there wasn’t.

Deputies asked the Whitteds to exit the vehicle, which they agreed to do, before conducting a search based off probably cause.

The following items were recovered from inside:

Green leafy substance (suspected marijuana) inside a container, located in a flower backpack in the backseat.

A black duffel bag containing numerous packages of four different items (brownies, circle-shaped cereal bar, shredded wheat type cereal bar, and multi-colored round puff type cereal bar) packaged the same way.

A package containing brownie, located in the front passenger door panel

Hand-rolled marijuana cigarettes found on Mrs. Whitted

VCSO says more than 50 packages of THC edibles were seized during the stop, weighing around 8 Lbs.

X`Zavier Whitted told deputies that all the contraband belonged to her and that she was taking it to St. Louis to give to her grandmother.

Arrested:

Deputies say Mr. Whitted told them that he had made the THC containing products himself and claimed that the brownies did not contain THC, but admitted that the cereal bars did.

According to VCSO, the amount of THC products seized is indicative of an amount not for personal use but for distribution for profit. Both occupants were arrested and charged with Dealing Marijuana, a Level 6 Felony.

Presumption of Innocence Notice: The fact that a person has been arrested or charged with a crime is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

