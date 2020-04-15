Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff on Enforcing Court-Ordered Quarantine, Changes at the Jail, More

With over 8,500 positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana, jails in the Hoosier State have made some changes to ensure the health and safety of both workers and inmates.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding joined 44News This Morning to discuss those changes and more.

What’s Being Done About the Four Vanderburgh Co. Residents Refusing to Quarantine After Being in Close Contact With a COVID-19 Patient?

“Well the first step we do, is we obtain a quarantine order issued by the court, and we serve that on the individuals that have been notified by the health department to quarantine and have refused to do that,” Sheriff Wedding began.

“Once that order has been served, then they’re basically notified by the court that if they violate that, they’re subject to arrest and possibly a sentence to the jail for refusing to obey that order,” the Vanderburgh County sheriff continued.

“We will monitor them along with the health department – and we’ve been fortunate that the few incidents we had, they had very good family and neighbors that have stayed in contact with us and the health department to monitor the situation,” Sheriff Wedding explained.

“Our next step we would do if we see them violate it, we would probably take them into custody and try to get a GPS tracking bracelet on them, and then if they fail to adhere to the rules after that, then it would probably be incarceration,” stated Sheriff Wedding.

How Many Inmates at the Jail Have Been Tested/Tested Positive for Coronavirus?

“The best news we have, is we have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 for inmates or staff, and we’ve had several tested, both inmates and staff,” Sheriff Wedding said.

“We’ve been very fortunate that no one has tested positive. We’ve had a few employees that their family members have tested, so we just put them on a 14-day quarantine,” said Sheriff Wedding.

What Measures Have Been Taken at the Jail to Keep Workers and Inmates Protected?

“The first and foremost thing that the Evansville Police Department, the Indiana State Police, and the Sheriff’s Office has done is we’ve relaxed our enforcement,” Sheriff Wedding explained.

“We’re not arresting for simple crimes right now, we’re basically turning a blind eye to crimes that arent serious or violent, or that we can address at a later time,” Sheriff Wedding went on to say.

“We probably bring in nearly 30 people a day on a standard day. That’s down now to single digits, sometimes maybe 16,” said Sheriff Wedding. “We have people that are subject to arrest, they just violate the law and they have to be arrested.”

“What we’re doing now is we have areas of the jail that we will stage the new arrestee, and we try to take anywhere from five to seven days and monitor them very close – they’re wearing masks, they’re kind of staying in isolated areas before we introduce them into general population,” said Sheriff Wedding.

“The general population that hasn’t left the jail, they’re not really exposed unless one of our employees brought it in,” Sheriff Wedding said. “We’re mandating that our employees wear masks and gloves every time they’re around an inmate.”

Watch the Full Interview With Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding Below:

Comments

comments