Vanderburgh Co. Reports 54 New Positive COVID-19 Cases

Another 54 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Vanderburgh County were listed by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Friday, July 10, in its daily COVID-19 update.

That brought the number of identified cases in Vanderburgh County to a total of 681, according to ISDH.

A total of 15,270 tests have been reported in Vanderburgh County to date, showing a positivity rate of 4.5%.

The Evansville City Council is now pushing for mandatory face masks within the River City as double-digit daily increases in Vanderburgh County’s positive COVID-19 cases have been reported for over a week straight.

Here are Friday’s local COVID-19 case totals via ISDH:

Vanderburgh: 681 total positive cases

Warrick: 243 total positive cases

Knox: 67 total positive cases

Dubois: 297 total positive cases

Daviess: 150 total positive cases

Posey: 55 total positive cases

Gibson: 113 total positive cases

Perry: 145 total positive cases

Spencer: 50 total positive cases

Pike: 11 total positive cases

As of Friday, Indiana’s county with the highest number of total positive cases with 11,920 is Marion County, where facemasks were made mandatory as of Monday, July 9.

Indiana Statewide COVID-19 Update:

748 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported throughout the state of Indiana on Friday by ISDH. That brought Indiana’s total number of identified COVID-19 cases to 50,300.

9 new COVID-19 deaths were also reported in Indiana on Friday, bringing the Hoosier State’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,555.

550,562 total tests have been recorded statewide as of Friday, up from 542,292 since Thursday’s report. That shows a statewide positivity rate of 9.1%.

ISDH reported statewide ICU bed and ventilator capacity as steady on Friday:

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

