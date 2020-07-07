Vanderburgh Co. Reports 26 New Positive Cases of COVID-19; 570 Total Positive Cases

26 new positive cases of COVID-19 were announced in Vanderburgh County on Tuesday, July 7, bringing the county’s number of positive cases to 570 total.

A total of 14,165 Vanderburgh County residents have now been tested for the virus.

The new Vanderburgh County statistics come with the Indiana State Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update for the Hoosier State.=

Throughout Indiana on Tuesday, ISDH reported a total of 314 new positive coronavirus cases and 19 new coronavirus deaths. That brings Indiana’s total number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases to 48,626, and its total number of COVID-19 deaths to 2,524.

Overall, 530,075 COVID-19 tests have now been recorded in Indiana – giving the state’s tested population a positivity rate of 9.2%.

Statewide, ISDH reported ICU bed and ventilator capacity as steady on Tuesday:

Evansville residents in the zip code 47714 can get a free COVID-19 test on Thursday.

State-sponsored testing sites are also available for any Hoosier needing a COVID-19 test. Additionally, a new, free COVID-19 testing site also opened in downtown Evansville on July 6.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

