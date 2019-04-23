Vanderburgh Co. Judges Granted More Power to Appoint Magistrate

A bill that would allow Vanderburgh Superior Court judges to appoint an additional magistrate to the serve the court has been signed by Governor Eric Holcomb.

Senate Bill 114, authored by Sen. Vaneta Becker and Sen. James Tomes, would go into effect beginning July 1st. Judges Wayne Trockman and Mary Margaret Lloyd announced Tuesday that the court is currently accepting applications.

To be considered for this vacancy, candidates must possess a license to practice law in the state of Indiana. Applicants interested in applying must submit their curriculum vitae no later than May 15th and address to: Leslie C. Shively, Chief Judge, Vanderburgh Superior Court, 825 Sycamore Street, Room 218, Evansville, IN 47708.

