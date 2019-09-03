Vanderburgh Co. Family Wins Young Farmer Excellence in Ag Award

A Vanderburgh County family is among the 2019 Indiana Farm Bureau’s Young Famer Excellence and Achievement Award winners.

Eric and Megan Sheller won the Young Famer Excellence in Agriculture Award, just one of two awards given in the state. The Schellers will receive a John Deere Gator, $3,000 cash prize, and an all-expense-paid trip to the American Farm Bureau convention in Austin, Texas.

Candidates for this award were chosen based on their involvement in agriculture, leadership ability, and involvement and participation in Farm Bureau and other organizations.

“The Schellers have devoted themselves to serving their local community. Eric grew up on the family farm, where he spent much of his time helping his father with their row crops and participating in FFA. His passion for agriculture remains strong today as he continues to work on the family farm. Eric also works as a diesel technology instructor and has a degree in diesel equipment technology. Megan serves their rural community as a nurse and is currently working toward a master’s degree in nursing. Megan also spends much of her time outside of work on the farm where she helps prepare equipment, does grounds keeping and provides meals. The two also are active in Farm Bureau, serving on the county Farm Bureau board and attending many state Young Farmers & Ag Professionals and leadership events.”

Comments

comments