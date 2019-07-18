Vanderburgh Co. Fair Kicks Off on Monday

The 2019 Vanderburgh County Fair will get underway on Monday, 7/22 and run until Sunday, 7/27.

An annual summer 4-H tradition, the fair will include shows, music, rides, races, pageants, contests, exhibits, and food.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff says they expect 45,000 people to attend this year’s week-long event.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that fairgoers respect marked boundaries and warning signs. As well as keep an eye on small children and don’t permit them to become separated from the group.

“Please watch your speed as you drive within the designated parking areas. Be on the lookout for pedestrians and children that may dart unexpectedly from a row of cars.” warns Sheriff Dave Wedding. “Fairgoers should be aware that farm machinery and livestock are dangerous if treated carelessly. An increased potential for injury exists when you bring heavy equipment, large animals and crowds of people together.”

With that in mind, the Sheriff’s Department wishes everyone a fun-filled week.

All Day Admission is $8/person and includes most events.

You can find a full list of events on the Vanderburgh County 4-H website.

Some of the highlights include:

Wednesday, July 24 – Morgan Wallen / Riley Green Concert at 7pm.

Friday, July 26 – Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Professional Tractor Pull at 7pm.

Saturday, July 27 – Demolition Derby at 7:30 pm.

Comments

comments