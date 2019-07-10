Vanderburgh Co. Democrat Chair Scott Danks Stepping Down

The chairman of the Vanderburgh County Democratic Party is stepping down and a new leader is vying for the top position.

Wednesday, Party Chairman Scott Danks said Edie Hardcastle agreed to seek the position of Chair. Danks attempted to have Hardcastle become the Chair in January 2019 but she wanted to serve as Vice Chair to “learn the ropes”.

“Edie is extremely intelligent, energetic, politically savvy, and is genuinely a very nice person who gets along with everyone she counters,” says Danks.

Hardcastle has her PhD in biology and has taught at the University of Southern Indiana for 16 years. She currently serves as associate professor of biology. Hardcastle previously served as president of Indivisible Evansville until running for a Senate Seat in 2018.

A caucus to elect new officers will be held on July 24th from 6 to 7 p.m. at Central Library in Browning Room.

Comments

comments