Vanderburgh Co. Coronavirus Cases Increase by Eight; Indiana Total Nears 35,000

Indiana’s COVID-19 totals were updated on Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

ISDH reported 292 new statewide positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, June 1, in addition to nine new coronavirus deaths.

With Monday’s update, the total number of positive cases in Indiana rose to 34,830, while the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state rose to 1,976.

To date, 265,896 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 261,546 since Sunday’s report.

Local Coronavirus Summary as of Monday, June 1:

Vanderburgh County: 282 total positive cases Up eight from Sunday two total deaths 6666 total tested

Warrick County: 166 total positive cases 28 total deaths 1464 total tested

Gibson County: 17 total positive cases 2 total deaths 556 total tested

Posey County: 16 total positive cases 425 total tested

Dubois County: 202 total positive cases Up three from Sunday three total deaths 1417 total tested

Knox County: 29 total positive cases Up one from Sunday 782 total tested

Spencer County: 20 total positive cases one total death 379 total tested

Daviess County: 92 total positive cases Up four from Sunday 16 total deaths 830 total tested

Perry County: 33 total positive cases 532 total tested

Pike County Six total cases 193 total tested



As of Monday, Intensive Care Unit and ventilator capacities both remained steady.

ISDH reported 40.9% of ICU beds and 83.7% of ventilators as available on Monday.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

