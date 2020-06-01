CoronavirusIndiana
Vanderburgh Co. Coronavirus Cases Increase by Eight; Indiana Total Nears 35,000
Indiana’s COVID-19 totals were updated on Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
ISDH reported 292 new statewide positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, June 1, in addition to nine new coronavirus deaths.
With Monday’s update, the total number of positive cases in Indiana rose to 34,830, while the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state rose to 1,976.
To date, 265,896 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 261,546 since Sunday’s report.
Local Coronavirus Summary as of Monday, June 1:
- Vanderburgh County:
- 282 total positive cases
- Up eight from Sunday
- two total deaths
- 6666 total tested
- Warrick County:
- 166 total positive cases
- 28 total deaths
- 1464 total tested
- Gibson County:
- 17 total positive cases
- 2 total deaths
- 556 total tested
- Posey County:
- 16 total positive cases
- 425 total tested
- Dubois County:
- 202 total positive cases
- Up three from Sunday
- three total deaths
- 1417 total tested
- Knox County:
- 29 total positive cases
- Up one from Sunday
- 782 total tested
- Spencer County:
- 20 total positive cases
- one total death
- 379 total tested
- Daviess County:
- 92 total positive cases
- Up four from Sunday
- 16 total deaths
- 830 total tested
- Perry County:
- 33 total positive cases
- 532 total tested
- Pike County
- Six total cases
- 193 total tested
As of Monday, Intensive Care Unit and ventilator capacities both remained steady.
ISDH reported 40.9% of ICU beds and 83.7% of ventilators as available on Monday.
A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.
