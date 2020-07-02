Vanderburgh Co. Has 27 New Positive Cases of COVID-19, 457 Total Positive Cases: ISDH

Vanderburgh County had 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 2, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

After 19 new cases were reported in Vanderburgh County on Wednesday and 27 new cases were reported on Thursday, the previous record for the highest single-day increase of new positive cases in the county has now been broken two days in a row.

In Vanderburgh County, ISDH now shows that there have been 457 total positive cases identified.

Indiana’s Statewide Coronavirus Info:

Statewide, ISDH reported 453 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 2. That brought Indiana’s statewide number of positive cases identified to 46,387 total.

The state health department also reported 13 new statewide COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,469 total.

To date, 496,835 total tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 489,716 since Wednesday.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing is encouraged to obtain it through a state-sponsored testing site. A new, free COVID-19 testing site is also planned to open in downtown Evansville on July 6.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

