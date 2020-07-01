Vanderburgh Co. Has 19 New Positive Cases of COVID-19: ISDH

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 within Vanderburgh County on Wednesday, July 1, which brought Vanderburgh Co.’s number of identified cases to a total of 430.

Statewide on Wednesday, ISDH reported 371 new positive cases. That brought Indiana’s number of identified coronavirus cases to a total of 45,952.

ISDH also announced eight new statewide COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. Overall, 2,456 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19 to date.

To date, 489,716 total tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 484,196 since Tuesday’s report.

According to ISDH, statewide ICU bed and ventilator capacity remained steady as of Wednesday, July 1:

Any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing is encouraged to obtain it through a state-sponsored testing site. A new, free COVID-19 testing site is also planned to open in downtown Evansville on July 6.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Indiana by ISDH can be found here and will be updated daily.

