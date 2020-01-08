Valentines for Veterans Returns!

There’s nothing sweeter than getting a card in the mail expressing kind words…especially if you’re serving your country and that sweet note is from a stranger…

The EVPL is offering an event that is not only good for our soldiers, but a great way to teach patriotism and kindness to your children.

For the second year, EVPL is honoring local veterans with its Valentines for Veterans initiative. Community members can visit any EVPL location from January 12 through February 12 to write a special note of thanks, encouragement, or support to our veterans. In collaboration with VFW Post 1114, the cards will be shared with veterans throughout our community.

For more information, please contact at 812.428.8200 ext. 1228 or at marketing@evpl.org.

