Vacant House Fire in Oakland City Leads to Family Evacuation Next Door

An early morning house fire in Oakland City leads a family to evacuate next door.

Gibson County authorities said that around 1:06 AM Monday morning, a vacant house fire was called at the corner of Columbia and Gibson Street. Crews arrived and, seeing how close the flames were to a home next door, evacuated a family of a woman and eleven children to a nearby nursing home. Red Cross was called to the scene to assist them.

Multiple fire departments around Oakland City were called to the scene to keep the flames from spreading to any other buildings. The area around the fire has been closed while firefighters remain on the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

