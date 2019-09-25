VA Report Reveals Over 6,000 Veterans Committed Suicide in 2017

New veteran suicide data from the Department of Veteran Affairs highlighted the alarming rate in which veterans are annually committing suicide.

According to the 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Report, 6,139 veterans died by suicide in 2017. This is an alarming increase from 6,010 who died in 2016.

The report found firearms were the method of suicide in 70.7 percent of male veteran suicide deaths and 43.2 percent of female veteran suicide deaths in 2017.

Shelley MacDermid Wadsworth, Professor of Human Development and Family Studies and director of the Military Family Research Institute at Purdue (MFRI), says, “The great tragedy of individuals who die by suicide – whether veteran or civilian – is that they cannot at that moment believe there is a better solution, and they lose hope that everyone who cares so much about them help. Military service, especially during wartime, can expose individuals and families to a variety of traumatic experiences. For most people, the psychological consequences of such experiences will resolve quickly. For others, the consequences may be prolonged and require clinical treatment.”

The full report and accompanying data sheets can be found here

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255) to reach a trained counselor. Use that same number and press “1” to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.

Comments

comments