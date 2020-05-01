UTV Accident Sends One Person to Hospital, Coroner Called to Scene

Authorities are investigating a UTV accident that sent one person to the hospital.

The accident happened Friday afternoon near Pounds Hollow in Southern Gallatin County.

According to officers, the UTV overturned and rolled down a hill. One person was flown from the scene to the hospital. The county coroner was called to the scene for a second subject.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

