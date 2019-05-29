USW Local 104 Member Vote to Strike if No Deal Is Reached

Union workers at a packed room at the United Steelworkers of America Local 104 say they don’t want to go on strike, but are willing to do so if that’s what it takes. That is why Wednesday’s strike authorization vote passed unanimously.

“We want a fair contract,” said USW Local 104 member Doug Hunsaker. “We deserve a fair contract.”

Alcoa and United Steelworkers Local 104 are still negotiating a new labor agreement. A strike authorization vote took place as leverage for those negotiations.

“We’re just interested in a fair contract for our people,” said USW Local 104 president Chris Horn. “We’ve got 1,250 people in the plant. We want them thriving and doing well.

“We think Alcoa should step up to the plate and take care of that.”

The strike authorization doesn’t mean union members will immediately stop working. It means they are willing to strike if an agreement cannot be reached.

“The offer that they made on wages was sub-par,” said Horn. “It was, I thought, sad that a company projected to make $80 million here at this plant this year.”

Union members have several issues with what’s already been offered by Alcoa, but they are mainly divided on wages, healthcare and pensions.

“What they’re proposing on healthcare and what they’re proposing on the wages, it doesn’t even match,” said Hunsaker.

“I’m one of the older guys, but I worry about the younger guys, “said Local 104 member David Schmidt.

Alcoa officials say they’re ready to resume contract talks soon, but there is no set date.

“We are willing to go back and meet with them and continue to bargain whenever they’re ready,” said Horn.

