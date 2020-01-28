USI’s Vice President of Enrollment Management Steps Down

Less than a minute

Andrew Wright, the Vice President for Enrollment Management at the University of Southern Indiana, is stepping down, officials announced Tuesday.

Wright will be working on enrollment management-related special projects until June 30, 2020.

Prior to his time at USI, Wright served as the assistant vice president of Enrollment Services and Director of Admissions at Missouri State University.

According to President Ronald Rochon, an announcement for a new enrollment management structure is forthcoming.

