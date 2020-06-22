USI’s Childcare Center to Remain Closed Permanently Due to Coronavirus

The University of Southern Indiana on Monday announced the on-campus Children’s Learning Center (CLC) will not be reopening.

According to USI, after the campus closed on March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the normal recruitment and acceptance of new children to the CLC did not take place, causing a “significant impact to the CLC’s 2020-2021 budget.”

“Over time, the CLC has provided quality programming for children, educational opportunities for our students and a convenient and important benefit to our USI campus community,” said Dr. Ronald S. Rochon, USI President. “Child care has had a presence on our campus for more than four and a half decades and is part of our culture, which makes this decision particularly difficult.”

USI said that another factor in the decision to close the CLC was the need for “significant, costly improvements to the temporary building that houses the center.”

The CLC had seven employees, all of whom met with USI officials to assist in their future employment endeavors.

The University also notified parents of affected children on Monday to discuss options for future care.

