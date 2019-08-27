USI Warns Students About Increasing Phishing Scams

The University of Southern Indiana is warning students about increasing phishing scams.

Officials are telling students to do not trust emails from unknown, suspicious, or unexpected senders.

Phishing scams include honor society, scholarship, and employment scams.

How the scam works:

Scammers post online job advertisements soliciting college students for administrative positions.

The student receives counterfeit checks in the mail and is instructed to deposit the checks into their personal checking account.

The scammer then directs the student to withdraw the funds from their checking account and send a portion, via wire transfer, to another individual. Often, the transfer of funds is to a “vendor”, purportedly for equipment, materials, or software necessary for the job.

Subsequently, the checks are confirmed to be fraudulent by the bank.

Consequences of participating in this scam:

The student’s bank account may be closed due to fraudulent activity.

The student is responsible for reimbursing the bank the amount of the counterfeit checks.

The scamming incident could adversely affect the student’s credit record.

The scammers often obtain personal information from the student, leaving them vulnerable to identity theft.

Scammers could potentially utilize the money to fund illicit criminal or terrorist activity

Tips on how to protect yourself from this scam:

Never accept a job that requires depositing checks into your account or wiring portions to other individuals or accounts.

Many of the scammers who send these messages are not native English speakers. Look for poor use of the English language in e-mails such as incorrect grammar, capitalization, and tenses.

Always pause when asked to provide sensitive information like your user name and password. Phishing emails typically direct you to a non-secure webpage and asks you to enter your username, password or to confirm, verify, or refresh your account, social security number, credit card, or billing information. Stop and think every time you are prompted for your password and confirm it is from a legitimate source.

As a best practice do not provide sensitive details such as social security, bank location, or deposit information in an email.

USI Career Services and Internships is committed to assisting students with finding part-time jobs on and off campus and should be your preferred jobs resource.

Forward suspicious e-mails to the USI Information Technology Department (IT@usi.edu). Tell your friends to be on the lookout for the scam.

