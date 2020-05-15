USI Unveils Plans for Reopening of Campus

The University of Southern Indiana annoucned Friday it will allow students and employees to return to campus on Monday, July 6. USI President Dr. Ronald Rochon released an outline of safety measures that will be taken:

The earliest campus will reopen is Monday, July 6. Fall Term 2020 will be a mix of in-person and online instruction. Any employee or student who tests positive for COVID-19 must self-report. Employees are to contact Amy J. Miller in Human Resources ajmiller3@usi.edu. Students are to contact the Dean of Students office deanofstudents@usi.edu. In order to facilitate care for one another upon return to campus, all employees and students should actively social distance, practice good hand hygiene, and are strongly encouraged to wear a face-covering when on campus. Children will not be permitted on campus until further notice. As previously communicated, all summer camps have been canceled.

