USI Trustees Green Lights New Criminal Justice Graduate Program

The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees approved a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice degree program.

The MACJ program will be offered through the College of Liberal Arts and online beginning in 2020. Students are required to have 36 credit hours to complete the class.

Classes will be eight weeks long, with six terms offered per year and rolling admission to allow students to begin any time.

“We are very excited the Board of Trustees has approved this new opportunity to pursue a graduate degree in criminal justice,” said Dr. James Beeby, dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “As the need for trained law enforcement officers continues to increase, this program, taught by exceptional and highly credentialed faculty, will provide a flexible path to a master’s degree for all learners interested in entering and advancing in the criminal justice system.”

