USI Suspends International Travel Programs Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The University of Southern Indiana has suspended all sponsored programs to any country the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has deemed a level three risk of the coronavirus.

“USI is suspending, until further notice, all University-led and sponsored programs to any country the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or U.S. Department of State (DOS) deem a Level 3 risk – avoid all nonessential travel – or higher,” the university stated on their announcements page.

USI officials say that at this time, one USI student who traveled in preparation to study abroad in South Korea has returned to the United States following the suspension of that program by the sponsoring organization. They say the student will “self-quarantine” for 14-days “although not required by health officials.”

“Although not required by health officials, the student will self-quarantine for 14 days off-campus and will be monitored by the Vanderburgh County Health Department,” the university’s statement went on to say.

While health officials believe the immediate risk of this new coronavirus to the American public is low at this time, everyone can do their part to respond to this emerging public health threat:

It is currently flu and respiratory disease season and the CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine, taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs and taking flu antivirals, if prescribed.

Clean your hands often by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%-95% alcohol immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. Soap and water should be used if hands are visibly dirty.

USI says they have an active task force that monitors possible health concerns, like coronavirus.

Further information is available on the University Health Center, U.S. Department of State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites.

