USI Students Celebrate Lighting Tradition With Festivities

The lights are on celebrating a campus-favorite holiday tradition at the University of Southern Indiana.

Families had the chance to enjoy the annual event and people enjoyed Christmas songs, carriage rides, karaoke, and even hot chocolate.

The Student Alumni Association held the event and clothing donations were also offered to help people in need.

Event-goers say it was a perfect night to kick off festivities.

USI student Lauren Andis says, “It’s huge because so many people from the community, the USI student community, and of course our student alumni association gets to all connect. There’s so many games and so much fun for everyone to like come out and have a great night.”

Refreshments and activities were provided for a while after the annual lighting of the quad kicked off after six o-clock

