USI Student Shot at Sunday Morning Party

Updated: 1:12 p.m.

A University of Southern Indiana student was shot while at an off campus house party on the west side Sunday morning, according to VCSO Major Noah Robinson who spoke with 44News.

Robinson says the house on Roesner Road was being rented by USI students.

USI spokesman John Farless says because there has not been a name released in connection with the incident at this time, they are not able to confirm whether the person is a USI student.

However, the sheriff’s office did confirm to 44News Sunday morning that the victim has been identified as a USI student.



The sheriff’s office has been in contact with USI Public Safety.

An Investigation is ongoing and no suspect has been apprehended.

