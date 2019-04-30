HomeSportsUSI Sports USI Softball Ready for Title Defense April 30th, 2019 John Rawlings Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh, Sports, USI Sports Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr As the postseason begins, the Eagles have a big target on their back. Comments comments Related Posts Career and Education Bill Signed Into Law Trial Underway for Suspect in Evansville Double Homicide Middle School Student Found With Knife Researcher to Share Details on Evansville Nurses During WWI Fair Housing Act Celebrated in April Remembering Former Senator Richard Lugar