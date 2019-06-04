USI Sets Public Forum for Proposed Tuition Hike

The University of Southern Indiana wants to hear from you on a proposed tuition hike and mandatory fees for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years.

A public forum is set for June 4th at 3:00 p.m. at the Griffin Center on campus. Under Indiana law, USI must set tuition and fees every two years once the state adopts a budget and hold a public hearing before any increases are approved.

This time around, USI has tuition for a full time, in-state, and undergraduate student at just $7,986 for the 2019-2020 school year. That’s up more than $157.

In 2020-2021, tuition would be set at $8,146, an increase of $160.

Comments

comments