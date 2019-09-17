USI Sees New Record Number of Graduate Students

For the seventh consecutive semester, the University of Southern Indiana welcomed a record number of graduate students to the university.

Overall graduate enrollment stands at 1,537, which is an 6.1 percent increase over the previous year.

The university also welcomes another strong freshman class which boasts an increased high school GPA of 3.44 on a 4.0 high school scale.

USI enrollment remains steady for the fall semester at 10,734 which includes students in undergraduate and graduate degree programs and 2,044 students enrolled in USI’s College Achievement Program classes in 27 high schools across the state.

Transfer enrollment was up this year at 509 students, compared to 519 in 2018. Students at USI represent 91 Indiana counties, 42 states, and 69 counties.

Out of state enrollment, including international students, makes up 20 percent of the student population.

Minority and internal students comprise more than 15.4 percent.

