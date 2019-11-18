USI Releases Statement on Weekend Shooting

The University of Southern Indiana released a statement Monday surrounding a shooting that injured a student.

In the statement, USI confirms the home is not a property owned by the university.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at a home on Roesner Road just north of the USI campus. One student had been shot while at a house party. The student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The dean of students is working to identify those students and offer support services, the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Below is the statement from USI:

Over the weekend sheriff’s deputies were called to a house north of the USI campus for a report of shots fired. They learned a female had been shot with non-life threatening injuries. At this time, the victim’s name has not been released by authorities and the investigation is ongoing. USI can confirm that the home is not a property owned by the University. However, we understand some of our students may have been present in the home. The dean of students is working to identify those students and offer support services. Any student who may need assistance should contact the Dean of Student’s Office. The safety of our students is of paramount importance. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Vanderburgh County Sherriff’s Office.

