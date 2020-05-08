USI Releases Statement on COVID-19 Enrollment Impact

As COVID-19 sweeps across Indiana, concerns about student enrollment and recruitment are high on university leaders’ agenda.

The University of Southern Indiana released a statement Friday on the impact COVID-19 had on the enrollment and recruitment process, as well as the changes the university is making.

Below is a statement from Rashad Smith, Executive Director of Enrollment:

The early impact of COVID -19 has been a reduction in college decision activity due to students and families trying to figure out what their next step may be as it relates to their decision for college. The college search process can be stressful, and the pandemic has added additional stress. This stress has caused many families to become “frozen” when it comes to the college search process. Traditionally with recruitment, the spring months are very transactional in nature and families are checking off those final official boxes in preparation for college as they celebrate the milestone of graduating high school. COVID–19 has completely disrupted that process to a point that no one can say with absolute certainty what will happen over the next couple of months. Although we have seen some change, we have not seen a significant number of students withdrawing from the process in relation to what we may have typically seen at this time. We responded swiftly to COVID and the university came together to not only move courses online but to also move the campus visit experience, orientation and advising for new students online within a week of going remote. The first opportunity for new incoming students to register for Fall 2020 classes was on March 20. All the steps taken by the university have been rooted in our mission and purpose to serve our region: Students impacted by ACT/SAT test cancellations were immediately notified that they could request review of their application for admission without a test score

Application fee waivers have been provided as way to help in alleviate some to the financial strain to families

We are hosting regular and recurring zoom meetings for parents and students to help them understand resources that are available to help them navigate the financial aid process and how to request review of their financial aid applications

The campus community has come together to personally reach out to over 2,000 admitted students via phone, text and email to check-in on them and their families.

Our President has been very visible and engaged with our campus community as well as with our future screaming eagles via numerous zoom sessions. We plan to remain focused and stay engaged with our students throughout the process as we prepare for some of them to arrive to campus for the first time and for others to return.”

