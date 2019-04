The University of Southern Indiana is getting ready for its 2019 commencement ceremonies.

Ceremonies will take place in the last week of April. Graduate ceremonies will take place on Friday, April 26th while all undergrad ceremonies will take place Saturday, April 27th.

Almost 1,700 students will take part in ceremonies this year. Of those students, 26 of them will graduate Summa Cum Laude.

For more information on the ceremonies, be sure to click HERE

Comments

comments