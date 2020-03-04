USI Offers Noncredit Agriculture Programs

University of Southern Indiana Outreach and Engagement is offering a series of noncredit agriculture courses as part of its Lifelong Learning program. These low-cost programs, designed in part from feedback provided by farmers in the region, will cover a variety of topics and will be offered throughout the year.

Lifelong Learning courses are open to anyone in the community regardless of educational background. All courses are presented in a noncompetitive atmosphere, where interest in learning is the primary consideration. No grades are assigned and formal admission to the University is not required for course registration.

The first three one-session courses offered in February and March will be on the following topics:

Family farm transfer and estate planning

Understanding federal crop insurance program

Soil sustainability- back to basics

For more information or to register, contact USI Outreach and Engagement at 812-464-1989. Registration also may be completed online.

Comments

comments