USI Offers Five Days of Free Dental Services to Veterans

The University of Southern Indiana (USI) Dental Hygiene Clinic will provide free dental cleaning, fluoride, and X-rays for military veterans from Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28.

“Over the course of the last academic year, USI students were able to serve 330 area veterans,” said Joel Matherly, assistant director of USI’s Veteran, Military & Family Resource Center. “Oral health care is a tremendous need across the area, and we appreciate how the USI Dental Hygiene Clinic has responded specifically to the needs of local veterans.”

The USI Dental Hygiene Program collaborates with USI’s Veteran, Military & Family Resource Center to offer special clinic hours for veterans. USI Dental Hygiene faculty will supervise the students who will be working in the clinic.

The USI Dental Hygiene Clinic is located on the USI campus in the Health Professions Center Room 1040, 8600 University Boulevard, Evansville, Indiana 47712. You can view the location of the USI Dental Hygiene Clinic on USI’s website here.

Veterans will need to bring photo ID and proof of military affiliation to their appointment.

Appointments are required and are able to be made at this time by calling 812-464-1706.

