USI Names New Vice President for Student Affairs

University of Southern Indiana President Ronald Rochon has announced the vice president for student affairs position has been filled.

Dr. Khalilah Doss will assume her new position as USI’s vice president permanently on Tuesday, August 13th. Doss succeeds Dr. Marcia Kiessling, who will retire on Friday, August 2nd after joining USI in 2011.

As vice president for student affairs, Doss will provide intellectual and administrative leadership, guiding the University’s student affairs division and its services and programs, as well as University-wide initiatives. She will oversee the USI Counseling Center; Dean of Students Office; Housing and Residence Life; Multicultural Center; Recreation, Fitness, and Wellness Center; Religious Life; Student Development Programs; Student Publications; and the University Health Center.

She has been involved in professional organizations, academic publication and committee work throughout her career. While at McPherson, she served as chair of the Crisis Management Team, Student Affairs Strategic Planning Committee, Diversity and Inclusion Committee, Emergency Response Committee and Retention Task Force. As a presenter, she has spoken at multiple National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) conferences on issues of diversity and women of color in the workplace.

Her research on the experience of domestic and international African American student-athletes has been published in Diversity in Higher Education and Education Review. She is a member of NASPA, the Association of Student Conduct Administrators and the American College Personnel Association (ACPA) – College Student Educators International.

“I am ecstatic to be joining the University of Southern Indiana community,” said Doss. “As I progressed through the search, it became evident that this campus was a special place and one where I could make a positive impact on the lives of the students USI serves. USI has amazing students, faculty, and staff, and I am committed to working collaboratively with them and the surrounding communities.”

