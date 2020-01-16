USI Mourns Loss of Founding President Dr. David Rice

The University of Southern Indiana is mourning the loss of founding president Dr. David Rice.

Rice died January 15 peacefully at his residence in York, Pennsylvania at 7:10 p.m. He was 90.

Officials say the visitation and funeral will be held on the USI campus. Arrangements are pending and will be updated when available on the USI website and the Browning Funeral home website.

USI will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Wright Administration Lobby on the USI campus.

