USI and Rolling Thunder to Host the Wall That Heals Next Year

An important traveling memorial will be in the Evansville area next September.

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be displayed at the University of Southern Indiana on September 10-13, 2020. USI was selected one of 35 sites for next year to display the memorial. Rolling Thunder of Indiana, Chapter 6 is co-sponsoring the wall with the university.

The traveling memorial debut in 1996. It has been on display close to 600 communities throughout the United States. This year, more than 300,000 people have visited the Wall. An education center will also be next to the wall during it’s three day visit on the campus.

“We are honored to have The Wall That Heals on campus next fall, ” said Joel Matherly, assistant director of the USI Veteran, Military, and Family Resource Center.”

This will be the first time that the memorial has been displayed on a college campus.

