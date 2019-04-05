USI Holds Inaurgration Ceremony for 4th President Ronald Rochon

The University of Southern Indiana hosted an inauguration ceremony for their fourth president Ronald Rochon.

The event was held at the newly opened Screaming Eagles Arena.

Officials say the ceremony, with the theme of “Building Community by Celebrating Diversity, Engagement, and Service,” highlights the University’s impact on its students and alumni, as well as the local and global communities.

Additional guests include, but are not limited to the governor of the State of Indiana, military generals, USI trustees, mayor of Evansville, members of the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, former USI presidents and other University representatives.

