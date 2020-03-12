USI Extends Spring Break by One Week Due to Coronavirus Concerns

In response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the University of Southern Indiana is extending its spring break by one week through March 22.

Additionally, all in-person courses will be moved to online or alternative delivery by Monday, March 23.

Upon resuming coursework on March 23, students should log in to Blackboard to find their courses and instructional information. Previously scheduled online courses, including those with a start date of March 16, will continue as scheduled unless otherwise communicated by the instructor.

While there aren’t any confirmed cases on campus, let alone southern Indiana, USI is taking the precaution to ensure the safety of students and faculty members.

In-person classes are planned to resume in person on Monday, April 6.

During the extended spring break and online instruction period, the campus will remain open and normal campus operations will continue. All employees are to report to work as usual.

