USI Ends New Harmony Theatre Program

After 32 years, the New Harmony Theatre program is ending.

The University of Southern Indiana says the goal of the program was to provide professional, equity theatre at an affordable rate to diverse audiences in the region.

However, dwindling audiences and reduced charitable giving to New Harmony Theatre have meant that USI has been funding far more than the program has been able to generate in revenue.

Despite several years of efforts to turn this around, these attempts have been unsuccessful.

There will not be a summer 2020 season.

This does not impact USI Theatre.

Click here for more information about USI Theatre and the 2020 season or contact the box office at 812-465-1635.

Comments

comments