CoronavirusEvansvilleIndiana
USI Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
The University of Southern Indiana on Wednesday, May 6 was notified that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The university says the employee self-reported the positive diagnosis on Tuesday, and has not been on campus since April 28.
Very few employees have come in contact with the building and work area the employee accessed, university officials said.
Related content:
USI Employees to Continue Working Remotely Until Mid-May