USI: County Health Department Nurse Receives Distinguished Nursing Alumni Award

A registered nurse at the Vanderburgh Health Department is the 2019 recipient of the University of Southern Indiana Distinguished Nursing Alumni Award.

Adrienne Bond ’16 works in the Pre to 3 Program, which provides support for mothers, infants and families to reduce risks associated with infant mortality, and is certified as a lactation consultant and car seat technician.

Before the Pre to 3 Program launched, Bond was instrumental in helping develop policy, standards and the model currently implemented for home visiting. Her nominator stated, “I am nominating Adrienne for the dedication and professionalism she has exemplified in her position as a Pre to 3 nurse. Adrienne is passionate about her role in our program and about the families that she serves. She has been a mentor for our new staff, helped organize continuing education opportunities, and promotes our program through outreach opportunities.”

When accepting the award during USI Nursing’s annual White Coat Ceremony, held September 8, Bond spoke to the value of her nursing education at USI. “The USI nursing program helped equip me to practice nursing in a variety of settings,” she said. “The emphasis on taking care of the whole patient and focusing on the small things that patients truly remember is such an important value that is instilled into USI nursing students. The program prepares students to hone the compassionate values of our nursing founders so that they shine through in the work of modern nursing today.”

Each year, the USI Nursing Alumni Society recognizes a graduate who has made outstanding achievements in a career or public service. For more information about the USI Nursing Alumni Society, visit the society’s webpage.

Courtesy of the University of Southern Indiana

