BREAKING: Child Dies After Being Left in Hot Car on USI’s Campus

Update:

One child is dead after being left in a hot car on USI’s campus. The Vanderburgh County Coroner has been called to the scene.

Chief Dave Wedding says the child was left in a vehicle Tuesday morning and when the father went to pick the child up Tuesday afternoon and looked in the back of the car, he realized he never took the child in.

A media briefing will be held at the Wright Administration at 3:30 p.m.

Previous:

The USI Children’s Center is closed due to a medical emergency involving one child.

Parents of the affected child have been notified.

All parents are asked to pick up their children at the Health Professions Center in Mitchell Auditorium.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates as they become available.

Comments

comments