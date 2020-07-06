USI Campus Reopens July 6 Under the “Safe Return to Campus” Plan

University of Southern Indiana’s (USI) campus is reopening on Monday, July 6, with most faculty and staff returning on that date as well.

USI Trails and recreational fishing-on-campus lakes will also reopen to public access on Monday, July 6.

The University on June 30 released a full “Safe Return to Campus” plan, which requires students and employees to complete a COVID-19 training module before returning to campus, or if continuing to work under alternative work arrangements.

Another requirement of the return to campus plan is mandatory facemasks for all faculty, staff, students, contractors, vendors, and visitors, while on the USI campus, classrooms, or University-owned and operated facilities. Face coverings are not required in private offices or when in a space alone.

Social distancing guidelines are also laid out within the University’s reopening plan, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Another policy detailed by the University’s return to campus plan is the planned protocols for the frequent deep cleaning of high touch areas around campus.

Due to safety issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, many schools, including USI, resorted to online methods of educating its students.

The educations of students at USI wasn’t the only thing impacted by the pandemic. USI’s Children’s Learning Center has permanently closed due in part to COVID-19.

You can view the full “Safe Return to Campus” Plan on USI’s website.

