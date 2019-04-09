USI Campus Hosts “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” Event

It was a beautiful day for the annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event at the University of Southern Indiana.

The event helps raise awareness for sexual assault and gender violence. The event takes a literal interpretation of the old expression, as men completed the walk in women’s high-heeled shoes.

Women and children were also allowed to participate. People at the event say it was a great way to help bring awareness to a problem that some people might not even be aware of.

“BEING ABLE TO TAKE LIKE A LEADERSHIP ROLE IN SOMETHING LIKE THIS IS EMPOWERING, AND I JUST HOPE THAT IT INSPIRES OTHER STUDENTS TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST SEXUAL VIOLENCE,” said USI student Katelyn Vinci.

Local community officials were also on hand with USI students during Tuesday’s event.

