USI Boards Approves Interim Budget for Fall Semester

Tyrone Morris 3 mins ago
Courtesy: USI
The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees has approved an interim operating budget for 2020-2021 fall semester.
The budget, approved during a meeting Thursday, will provide normal pay for USI faculty and staff through Dec. 31, 2020.
In addition, the USI Steering Committee announced a number of decisions made regarding the upcoming Fall Semester via Zoom sessions open to USI students, employees, and retirees.  Below are a few takeaways:
  • For campus reopening, they are set to open on July 6.
  • USI will use an enhanced model for classes, which will provide face-to-face courses.
  • Revised fall semester for 2020 includes online courses only after thanksgiving break for one week, then finals.
  • 85% occupancy for on-campus residents.
  • Commencement for 2019-2020 will be over three days in August.
    • Friday, August 14: Graduate Studies, 6 p.m.
    • Saturday, August 15: Romain College of Business, 9 a.m.; College of Liberal Arts, 2 p.m.
    • Sunday, August 16: Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education, 9 a.m.; College of Nursing and Health Professions, 2 p.m.

Click here to read the full press release.

 

 

