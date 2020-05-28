USI Boards Approves Interim Budget for Fall Semester

Less than a minute

The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees has approved an interim operating budget for 2020-2021 fall semester.

The budget, approved during a meeting Thursday, will provide normal pay for USI faculty and staff through Dec. 31, 2020.

In addition, the USI Steering Committee announced a number of decisions made regarding the upcoming Fall Semester via Zoom sessions open to USI students, employees, and retirees. Below are a few takeaways:

For campus reopening, they are set to open on July 6.

USI will use an enhanced model for classes, which will provide face-to-face courses.

Revised fall semester for 2020 includes online courses only after thanksgiving break for one week, then finals.

85% occupancy for on-campus residents.

Commencement for 2019-2020 will be over three days in August. Friday, August 14: Graduate Studies, 6 p.m. Saturday, August 15: Romain College of Business, 9 a.m.; College of Liberal Arts, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 16: Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education, 9 a.m.; College of Nursing and Health Professions, 2 p.m.



Click here to read the full press release.

