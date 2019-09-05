USI Aquatic Center, Screaming Eagles Complex Update

On Thursday, the University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees heard updates on the construction of the new Aquatic Center and the renovation of the Screaming Eagles Complex. Both projects are part of a $38.5 million project funded by the Indiana General Assembly.

The Aquatic Center, scheduled to open in late 2020, is a 25,000 square-foot facility and will feature a 25-meter by 25-yard pool with eight competitive lanes and two warm-up lanes.

The facility will also feature diving platforms, bench seating for 200 spectators, two locker rooms, timing, and scoreboard equipment and access to the building through the existing Recreation, Fitness and Wellness Center. The facility replaces the former pool which was removed during construction of the Arena.

The Screaming Eagles Complex, formerly known as the Physical Activities Center, will feature a 35,400 square-foot addition, which will house increased fitness and training spaces for student athletes, including drop-down batting cages for baseball and softball practice, and eight locker rooms for USI and visiting student athletes. The facility is expected to be completed in 2021.

The USI community also will have access to eight classrooms, an academic lab and new lounge areas for students and faculty office space. The renovation will provide improved spaces for athletic intramural and academic usage.

